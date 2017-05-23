Extremely Drunk Black Metal Band is H...

Extremely Drunk Black Metal Band is Horrible and Awesome [VIDEO]

I'll be honest right out of the gate here, I can't stand Black Metal.but a performance like this I could watch all day long. This Black Metal band called Azazel, performed at Steelfest Open Air this weekend in Helsinki, Finland.

Chicago, IL

