Exercise therapy found to have positive effects for patients with chronic diseases
There is strong evidence of that aerobic exercise, strength training, and condition-specific therapeutic exercise affect positively on the functional capacity of patients with chronic diseases. This is revealed in an extensive systematic analysis of published research data by the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences, University of Jyvaskyla, Finland.
