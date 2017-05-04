Estonia: Russian plane with Lavrov intruded in our airspace
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini speak after their press conference at Hotel Haikko Manor in Porvoo, Finland, Thursday, May 4, 2017. HELSINKI - Estonia said Friday that a Russian IL-96 passenger plane, allegedly carrying Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to neighboring Finland, briefly violated Estonian airspace on Wednesday evening.
