Environmental history of the Second World War compiled into a book

Researchers Simo Laakkonen and Timo Vuorisalo from the University of Turku, Finland, together with their colleague Richard Tucker from the University of Michigan, USA, have edited the first extensive summary with global perspectives on the environmental history of the Second World War. The Long Shadows: A Global Environmental History of the Second World War was published by Oregon State University Press in April 2017.

