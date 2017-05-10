Edis Tatli Named as EBU Mandatory To Patera vs. Mendy Fight
Edis Tatli lost his EBU lightweight title by a controversial split decision to Francesco Patera last Saturday in Turku, Finland. The Finnish press, spectators and Tatli's camp were all dumbfounded by the verdict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC