Cybersecurity stocks rise after global 'ransomware' attack
A global "ransomware" attack disrupting factories, hospitals, shops and schools spurred European investors on Monday to buy up stocks expected to benefit from a pick-up in cybersecurity spending. Cables and computers are seen inside a data centre at an office in the heart of the financial district in London, Britain May 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC