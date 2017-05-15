Cybersecurity Stocks Rise After Globa...

Cybersecurity Stocks Rise After Global 'Ransomware' Attack

A global "ransomware" attack disrupting factories, hospitals, shops and schools spurred European investors on Monday to buy up stocks expected to benefit from a pick-up in cybersecurity spending. The cyber attack began spreading across the globe on Friday and by Monday had locked up computers in more than 150 countries, with experts warning of an even wider impact as more employees logged on and checked e-mails.

