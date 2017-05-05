Continue reading 'My Cat Yugoslavia' is a complex critter a " and an elegant allegory
Winner of Finland's highest literary honor for best debut novel, My Cat Yugoslavia is an elegant, allegorical portrait of lives lived at the margin, minorities within minorities in a new land. Bekim is Muslim and gay, the son of a woman who left fragmenting Yugoslavia with her domineering, moody husband for a new life in Finland.
