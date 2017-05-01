Common cold duration is shortened sim...

Common cold duration is shortened similarly by zinc acetate and zinc gluconate lozenges

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

There is no significant difference between zinc acetate lozenges and zinc gluconate lozenges regarding their efficacy in shortening the duration of common colds according to a meta-analysis published in Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine Open . Seven randomized trials with zinc acetate and zinc gluconate lozenges found that the duration of colds was shortened on average by 33%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC