Colt extends Nordic network to Finland
Colt this week announced it is extending its Nordic network to Finland, in order to tap into the growing data centre market, and the increasing use of the country as a hub for traffic moving between Europe and Asia Colt this week announced it is extending its Nordic network to Finland, in order to tap into the growing data centre market, and the increasing use of the country as a hub for traffic moving between Europe and Asia. Citing last year's Data Centre Risk Index, Colt said Finland's cheap electricity and cold climate makes it one of the world's top five destinations for data centre investment.
