Colt extends high bandwidth network into Finland

13 hrs ago Read more: Computer Weekly

Network and datacentre provider will expand its high-bandwidth IQ Network to Helsinki to offer pan-Eurasian and local connectivity Colt Technology Services is to expand its high bandwidth Colt IQ Network to Helsinki in Finland to offer new network routes across Europe and Asia, and address an increasingly attractive market for datacentre investments.

Chicago, IL

