Chisora vs. Helenius Rematch Pushed Back To After The Summer
Robert Helenius' and Dereck Chisora's WBC Silver World Heavyweight title fight, which was due to take place on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, will be rescheduled for after the summer. Helenius and Chisora were set to renew their rivalry following a controversial European title fight in December 2011.
