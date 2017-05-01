China's Xi urges restraint on Korean peninsula
China's President Xi Jinping attends the signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland April 5, 2017. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via All sides should exercise restraint and return to the correct path of talks as soon as possible to resolve issues on the Korean peninsula, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, state media said.
