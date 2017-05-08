China's President Xi says to uphold g...

China's President Xi says to uphold global climate deal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President-elect Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday that he would uphold the Paris Agreement on curbing climate change. China's President Xi Jinping attends the signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... 6 hr Solarman 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC