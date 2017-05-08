China's President Xi says to uphold global climate deal
Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President-elect Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday that he would uphold the Paris Agreement on curbing climate change. China's President Xi Jinping attends the signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland April 5, 2017.
