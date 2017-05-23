Child patients value warm medical encounters
Aalto University researchers and the HUCH Children's Hospital carried out collaborative research into the views of child patients and their families on hospital visits, the care received and life with long-term illness. The research project included developing a patient experience survey for the parents of patients at the Children's Hospital, and investigating the children's own experience for designing future digital services.
