BOJ Gov Kuroda: Asian economies in 'very good shape'
May 4 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday Asian economies were in "very good shape" thanks to accelerating growth in the global economy. "I don't see any big risks for Asia's economies" besides geopolitical risks and political uncertainty in Europe, Kuroda told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in Yokohama, eastern Japan.
