Bavarian Nordic Announces Appointment of Dr. Tommi Kainu as Chief Business Officer
Bavarian Nordic A/S today announced the expansion of its Executive Management team with the addition of Tommi Kainu, MD, PhD, as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, effective July 1, 2017. In this newly created position, Dr. Kainu will be responsible for both commercial and governmental affairs, as well as business development.
