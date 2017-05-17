Available to industry for the first time

Available to industry for the first time: New computation tools enable much faster and cheaper product development Faster, more accurate and agile computation tools and methods have been developed through the SEMTEC project, led by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. This will enable the elimination of the expensive and time-consuming prototype phase in the electromechanical industry.

Chicago, IL

