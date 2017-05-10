Agreement on Enhancing International ...

Agreement on Enhancing International Arctic Scientific Cooperation

19 hrs ago Read more: State Department

The Government of Canada, the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark, the Government of the Republic of Finland, the Government of Iceland, the Government of the Kingdom of Norway, the Government of the Russian Federation, the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden, and the Government of the United States of America , Fully taking into account the relevant provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, in particular the provisions in Part XIII on marine scientific research as they relate to promoting and facilitating the development and conduct of marine scientific research for peaceful purposes; Recalling the Kiruna Declaration on the occasion of the Eighth Ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council held in May 2013 and the Iqaluit Declaration on the occasion of the Ninth Ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council held in April 2015; Recognizing the ongoing development ... (more)

