Afghan official: 20 forces killed in coordinated attacks

Militants launched attacks on several check points in southern Afghanistan killing at least 20 security forces, according to a provincial official. Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Zabul province, said Sunday the battles began late Saturday when dozens of Taliban fighters launched coordinated attacks on security posts in the Shah Joy district.

