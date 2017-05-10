Advice for gardenders facing a GM invasion
Is your garden being taken over by franken flowers? If you've got orange petunias, it almost certainly is - and it's proof of a disturbing GM invasion by stealth Beauty is beguiling, and what could be more delightful than a garden lined with bright orange petunias? Whatever the horticulture snobs may say, they are one of our most popular plants. And they have such pretty, evocative names: African Sunset, Pegasus Orange Morn, Potunia Plus Papaya, Bonnie Orange, Sanguna Patio Salmon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC