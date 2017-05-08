A large mineral sector can undermine ...

A large mineral sector can undermine other companies

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

A large mineral sector does not necessarily turn a country into a metaphorical goldmine and can even hinder economic growth. A phenomenon known as the "resource curse" can make the finance sector accustomed to serving large, established resource firms at the expense of smaller companies, states a doctoral dissertation being examined at the University of Helsinki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC