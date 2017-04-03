Xi's Nordic Stopover on His Way to U....

Xi's Nordic Stopover on His Way to U.S. Reveals a Global Trade Shift

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Xi Jinping, China's president, listens during the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17, 2017. Before his first meeting with Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping will stop over in Helsinki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC