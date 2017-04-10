visit high school

After a week of adventuring around Southern Alberta and learning about the history of Crowsnest Pass, high school students from Kitee Upper Secondary School and Crowsnest Consolidated High School gave presentations to culminate their experiences throughout the week at the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre on April 7. Students were divided into eight groups, each one with a unique topic to cover like the Hillcrest Mine Disaster, trade relations between Canada and Finland, and the role of labour unions. Eighteen students and two teachers from Kitee Upper Secondary School were visiting the Pass as part of the Finland-Alberta partnership that facilitates student exchanges between Alberta and Finnish schools.

