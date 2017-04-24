Viking Line Inks Shipbuilding Deal wi...

Viking Line Inks Shipbuilding Deal with Xiamen

Monday

Finland based Viking Line said it has signed a conditional contract with Chinese shipyard Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co. for the construction of a new passenger cruise ship for delivery in 2020.

