UEFA President Ceferin criticizes Europe's top leagues
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks during The 41st Ordinary UEFA Congress on Wednesday April 5, 2017 in Helsinki, Finland on Wednesday April 5, 2017. FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 41st Ordinary UEFA Congress Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Fair Centre Messukeskus, in Helsinki, Finland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC