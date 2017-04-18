Trump supporters taunt Hollywood star...

Trump supporters taunt Hollywood star's Finland art project

US actor Shia LaBeouf during his "He Will Not Divide Us" livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, in the Queens borough of New York on Jan 24, 2017 as a protest against President Donald Trump. HELSINKI: Actor and artist Shia LaBeouf on Thursday dismissed as "lonely" and "resentful" a group of US President Donald Trump's supporters who disrupted his new art project in the Finnish Arctic.

