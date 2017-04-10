Trailer for Gay Erotic Artist 'Tom of Finland' Biopic Teases Love and Leather
The work of Touko Laaksonen, a.k.a. Tom of Finland, has become iconic both within and beyond the LGBTQ community for its muscular depictions of nude and leather clad men, and homoerotic depictions of sex. In 2015, New York's Artists Space organized the largest retrospective exhibition of the artist's work, featuring 180 drawings spanning six decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC