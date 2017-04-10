Trailer for Gay Erotic Artist 'Tom of...

Trailer for Gay Erotic Artist 'Tom of Finland' Biopic Teases Love and Leather

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

The work of Touko Laaksonen, a.k.a. Tom of Finland, has become iconic both within and beyond the LGBTQ community for its muscular depictions of nude and leather clad men, and homoerotic depictions of sex. In 2015, New York's Artists Space organized the largest retrospective exhibition of the artist's work, featuring 180 drawings spanning six decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,064 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC