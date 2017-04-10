Trailer for Gay Erotic Artist 'Tom of Finland' Biopic Teases Love and Leather

The work of Touko Laaksonen, a.k.a. Tom of Finland, has become iconic both within and beyond the LGBTQ community for its muscular depictions of nude and leather clad men, and homoerotic depictions of sex. In 2015, New York's Artists Space organized the largest retrospective exhibition of the artist's work, featuring 180 drawings spanning six decades.

