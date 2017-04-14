Tom of Finland Acquired by Kino Lorbe...

Tom of Finland Acquired by Kino Lorber Ahead of Tribeca FF Premiere

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to TOM OF FINLAND, Dome Karukoski's biopic about the life and work of Finnish artist and gay icon Touko Laaksonen, best known by his pseudonym TOM OF FINLAND. A trailblazing figure in post-World War II erotic art, Touko Laaksonen drew thousands of fantasy-filled, homoerotic images of intensely masculine men, often liberated from the moral codes of their times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC