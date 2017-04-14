Tom of Finland Acquired by Kino Lorber Ahead of Tribeca FF Premiere

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to TOM OF FINLAND, Dome Karukoski's biopic about the life and work of Finnish artist and gay icon Touko Laaksonen, best known by his pseudonym TOM OF FINLAND. A trailblazing figure in post-World War II erotic art, Touko Laaksonen drew thousands of fantasy-filled, homoerotic images of intensely masculine men, often liberated from the moral codes of their times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.