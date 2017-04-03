The Rev. C.J. Lupo, Jr. - Greenwood

The Rev. C.J. Lupo, Jr. - Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GwdToday.com

He is survived by his loving wife, Vera Canaday Lupo, who was his helpmate for 65 years; his children, David E. Lupo of Mt. Pleasant, Donald W. Lupo of Tampere, Finland, and Janet Lupo Kerr of Columbia; three grandsons and two granddaughters and their spouses; and two great granddaughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC