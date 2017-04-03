The Latest: Police say several dead, ...

The Latest: Police say several dead, several injured in Stockholm attack

Norwegian police, who are normally unarmed, have decided to allow officers in some major cities to carry weapons following an apparent attack in the center of the Swedish capital, Stockholm, national news agency NTB said. Several people are believed to have been killed and several others injured after the lorry ran into a crowd of people on a pedestrian street in central Stockholm.

