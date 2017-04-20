'The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki' is a heartwarming boxer's tale with a Scandinavian touch

"The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki" is a lovely piece of work, a sweet, warmly observed tale overlaid with just the right amount of Scandinavian melancholy, a combination that perfectly suits its quietly engaging protagonist. Set in 1962 and inspired by a crucial moment in the life of a real-life Finnish boxer, "Olli Mki" works wonders with a story that only sounds straight-ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.