TAP A320 at Helsinki on Apr 25th 2017, contaminated wings on departure

A TAP Portugal Airbus A320-200, registration CS-TNP performing flight TP-791 from Helsinki to Lisbon , had arrived in Helsinki at about 06:00L and remained on the ground until 10:00L when the aircraft began its departure roll on runway 04R. The aircraft became airborne without incident and continued to Lisbon for a safe landing about 4:50 hours later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.