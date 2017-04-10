Study: Most Horses Go Back to Work Af...

Study: Most Horses Go Back to Work After Colic Surgery

Of the horses discharged from the clinic, the majority returned to work in their previous or intended discipline and 78.5% performed at their former or a higher level. It wasn't long ago that colic surgeries were viewed as a last resort to save affected horses.

