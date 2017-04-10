Study finds hype in hedge-fund names

Hedge funds often choose names with words that reflect authority, stability and power -- i.e., words with gravitas. Now a report from researchers at the University at Buffalo and Finland's University of Oulu finds that investors should beware.

Chicago, IL

