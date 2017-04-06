Spotlight: Xi's Finland visit charts course for bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday concluded his maiden visit to Finland as head of state, with the two countries confirming the establishment of a future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership. During the visit, hailed by local media as the most significant one of the year, Xi witnessed the signing of a host of cooperative documents and compared notes with Finnish leaders on bilateral issues and China-Nordic and China-Europe partnerships.

