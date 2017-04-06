Spotlight: Xi's Finland visit charts ...

Spotlight: Xi's Finland visit charts course for bilateral ties

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday concluded his maiden visit to Finland as head of state, with the two countries confirming the establishment of a future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership. During the visit, hailed by local media as the most significant one of the year, Xi witnessed the signing of a host of cooperative documents and compared notes with Finnish leaders on bilateral issues and China-Nordic and China-Europe partnerships.

Chicago, IL

