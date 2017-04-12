Shia LeBeouf Spending a Month Living ...

Shia LeBeouf Spending a Month Living Alone in Finland Cabin

Shia LeBeouf's latest stunt is to spend a month isolated in a cabin in Finland's remote Lapland region with his only communication with the outside world coming via text message to visitors to a Helsinki museum. FILE - This Nov. 30, 2016 file photo shows Shia LaBeouf at the premiere of "Man Down" in Los Angeles.

Chicago, IL

