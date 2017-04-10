Shia LaBeouf To Live Alone In Finnish...

Shia LaBeouf To Live Alone In Finnish Log Cabin For Next Art Project

LaBeouf's new project with Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner will involve him spending a month living alone in a log cabin in Finland. Following the troubles surrounding his controversial art installation designed to protest Donald Trump's administration, Shia LaBeouf is planning something a lot more low-key for his next art project - by exiling himself entirely.

Chicago, IL

