Share subscription with and listing of CapMan 2013 B stock options

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 24 April 2017 at 1.00 p.m. EEST Share subscription with and listing of CapMan 2013 B stock options The share subscription period for stock options 2013 B will commence on 1 May 2017 and end on 30 April 2019. Each stock option entitles its holder to subscribe for one share in CapMan Plc.

