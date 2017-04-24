Share subscription with and listing of CapMan 2013 B stock options
CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 24 April 2017 at 1.00 p.m. EEST Share subscription with and listing of CapMan 2013 B stock options The share subscription period for stock options 2013 B will commence on 1 May 2017 and end on 30 April 2019. Each stock option entitles its holder to subscribe for one share in CapMan Plc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC