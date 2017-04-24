Satellites Map Carbon Sequestered By Forests, With Accuracy of up to 10 Meters
Led by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, the EU North State project has developed a new method of using satellite images to evaluate the forest carbon balance. The carbon balance indicates how much carbon is sequestered or released by forests each year.
