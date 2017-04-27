Remedy Entertainment planing an IPO, listing on Nasdaq North First
Remedy Entertainment, the Finnish game developer behind hit games such as Max Payne, plans on listing on Nasdaq First North. The company says in its press release that it estimates the listing to happen next month.
