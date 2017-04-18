Predicting severe liver disease: Obes...

Predicting severe liver disease: Obesity, insulin, diabetes, cholesterol, alcohol

April 22, 2017, Amsterdam, The Netherlands: A study conducted in Finland, presented today, demonstrates that in the general population, central obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, lipid abnormalities and high alcohol consumption were the strongest predictors of severe liver disease. The study, presented at The International Liver Congress 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, also found that the only significant predictor of severe liver disease among individuals who consume high amounts of alcohol , is diabetes.

