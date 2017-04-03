Paivakumpu Area/Kamppa [Tampere, Finland]
The area is about 20km from Orivesi toward JyvOEskylOE, close to LOEnkipohja and subsequently POEivOEkumpu Leirikekus, as before really hard to find. Tons of boulders, and lots of highballs, hard stuff, some really really hard overhanging boulders, everything basically.
