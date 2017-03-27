Oriola-KD Corporation's name is now O...

Oriola-KD Corporation's name is now Oriola Corporation

The AGM resolved to amend Article 1 of the company's Articles of Association in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors as follows: the corporate name of the company is Oriola Corporation. According to this decision the new name of the company Oriola Corporation has been now been entered in to the trade register.

