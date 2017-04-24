Oriola Corporation's Interim Report J...

Oriola Corporation's Interim Report January-March 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Profit for the period totalled EUR 8.0 million and earnings per share were EUR 0.04 Oriola is undergoing a major development phase which started in 2015 and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2018. The costs related to these development projects and the intensified competition in the Swedish retail, especially online, will negatively impact the 2017 profitability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC