Oriola Corporation's Interim Report January-March 2017
Profit for the period totalled EUR 8.0 million and earnings per share were EUR 0.04 Oriola is undergoing a major development phase which started in 2015 and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2018. The costs related to these development projects and the intensified competition in the Swedish retail, especially online, will negatively impact the 2017 profitability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC