Oriola Corporation's Interim Report January-March 2017

Profit for the period totalled EUR 8.0 million and earnings per share were EUR 0.04 Oriola is undergoing a major development phase which started in 2015 and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2018. The costs related to these development projects and the intensified competition in the Swedish retail, especially online, will negatively impact the 2017 profitability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.