Oriola Corporation will publish its Interim report 1 January-31 March ...
Oriola Corporation will organize a meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Friday, 28 April 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Hotel Scandic Simonkentta, meeting room Bulsa, Simonkatu 9, 00100 Helsinki, Finland. A teleconference on the financial information will be held by Oriola Corporation on the same day starting at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time, tel.
