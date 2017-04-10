Oriola Corporation will publish its I...

Oriola Corporation will publish its Interim report 1 January-31 March 2017 on Friday, 28 April 2017 at 8.30 a.m. Oriola Corporation will publish its Interim report 1 January-31 March 2017 on Friday, 28 April 2017 at 8.30 a.m. Oriola Corporation will organize a meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Friday, 28 April 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Hotel Scandic Simonkentta, meeting room Bulsa, Simonkatu 9, 00100 Helsinki, Finland. A teleconference on the financial information will be held by Oriola Corporation on the same day starting at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time, tel.

Chicago, IL

