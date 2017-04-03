Oral gut microbe treatment improves f...

Oral gut microbe treatment improves fatty liver in mice

13 hrs ago

Oral administration of a commensal gut microbe, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, improves fatty liver in mice. F. prausnitzii is considered one of the most important bacterial indicators of a healthy gut.

Chicago, IL

