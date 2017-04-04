One more retirement worry you didn't ...

One more retirement worry you didn't need

17 hrs ago

They are drastically under-saved for retirement , their marriages are breaking up , their health care costs are expected to soar , and a recent study showed that they are more likely to engage in "risky alcohol consumption." Although, against that backdrop, who can blame them? The study of 5,800 employees in Finland who had retired due to age, found that 12% of retiring workers increased their risky drinking at the time of retirement.

Chicago, IL

