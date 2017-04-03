Notice of Biohit Oyj's Annual General...

Notice of Biohit Oyj's Annual General Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Biohit Oyj shareholders are invited to attend the company's Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 starting at 5:00 pm at PA rssitalo. The address is Fabianinkatu 14, 00100 Helsinki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC