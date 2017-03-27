Norra AT72 near Mariehamn on Apr 1st 2017, cabin pressure problems

A Norra Avions de Transport Regional ATR-72-212A on behalf of Finnair, registration OH-ATJ performing flight AY-215 from Helsinki to Mariehamn with 34 people on board, was enroute at FL180 about 110nm west of Helsinki and 40nm east of Mariehamn when the crew descended the aircraft to 8000 feet and turned around to return to Helsinki. The aircraft was able to climb FL150 and landed safely back in Helsinki about 70 minutes later.

